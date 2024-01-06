Decision to Extend Winter Holidays Will be Finalized in a Few Days

The Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has provided an update regarding the extension of winter holidays for schools beyond January 9.

During his visit to Lahore Zoo, Naqvi stated that the decision on whether to extend the holidays or not will be made based on the recommendations of the School Education Department.

It should be recalled that the education department had extended the winter break for schools across Punjab until January 9. However, due to the severity of the cold weather, another extension can’t be ruled out.

The provincial government is expected to decide in the next couple of days.

On the other hand, the caretaker CM also provided updates regarding the ongoing projects. He stated that the Gujranwala Motorway and the Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi projects are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Furthermore, he also talked about the possibility of another artificial rain in the provincial capital if the weather conditions are suitable. According to reports, Punjab is expected to conduct another spell of artificial rain during January.