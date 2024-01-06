New School Timings Announced Due to Harsh Winter in Sindh

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 6, 2024 | 12:23 pm
The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has notified revised timings for schools across the province on Friday.

The decision was taken due to the decrease in temperatures. According to the notification, all government and private schools under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department shall start from 8:30 am.

The notification further added that the revised timing will remain in effect until the end of January. Schools across the province resumed classes on January 1 after a 10-day winter break.

Earlier this week, a notification declaring an extension of winter holidays in Sindh circulated widely on social media. However, the School Education Department deemed the notification fake and announced legal action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

Earlier, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had extended the winter break for schools due to a decrease in temperature.

With the temperature persisting on the lower side, reports are suggesting a potential extension in the holidays. However, the provincial governments have not made any decisions as of now.

>