SIFC Approves Plans to Restructure FBR

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 6, 2024 | 5:21 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The caretaker government has decided to implement a restructuring plan for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). In this regard, the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has reportedly approved the FBR’s reforms and restructuring plan.

A summary is likely to be moved in the next meeting of the federal cabinet to approve FBR’s restructuring plan. It will be moved after receiving the minutes of the last SIFC committee meeting.

The summary would ensure the implementation of an action plan for restructuring Pakistan’s tax administration. It would also strengthen the internal governance at FBR.

ALSO READ

The caretaker government is likely to constitute a special Customs Board to manage the affairs of Pakistan Customs under the ongoing reform plan. The Customs will be separated from the revenue collection mechanism for tracking smuggling and other elements, while revenue collection will remain a mandate of FBR.

A separate Inland Revenue Board may also be established under the supervision of the Revenue Division. However, another proposal is to separate the tax policy function from FBR.

Under the tax reform program, five federal secretaries, including Finance, Industries and Production, National Food Security, Commerce, and Interior will be ex-officio members of the Customs Board.

The restructuring measures in FBR will remove the apparent conflict of interest in tax collection as well as enhance the performance of the tax machinery. The FBR is also moving towards innovative digital technologies that would help broaden the tax base and minimize the tax policy and compliance gap.

ALSO READ

Sources said that the FBR hgh ups have conducted several meetings with SIFC on the reform agenda of the FBR. It was approved last Thursday.

The government has also reportedly decided to create a new “Member Appraisement” post in the Customs Department to separate the appraisement from operations and enforcement.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Hollywood Actor Christian Oliver and His 2 daughters killed in plane crash in Caribbean
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>