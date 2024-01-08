CCP Asks PBS to Share Data on Commodity Prices to Check Market Trends

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has asked the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) to share data of commodities prices and essential commodities to check market trends and practices.

In this connection, the CCP Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, accompanied by Member MIU Saeed Ahmad Nawaz and DG Admin Dr Ikram Ul Haq paid a visit to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Dr Naeem Uz Zafar, Chief Statistician, and Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member PBS received the CCP delegation.

They discussed the prospects of mutual collaboration for sharing of market data including commodities prices to gain market insight.