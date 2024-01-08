Grant Bradburn Officially Steps Down as Pakistan’s Cricket Coach

Grant Bradburn has announced his departure from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as he resigned from his position as the high-performance coach.

Bradburn expressed his gratitude on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) to the people who supported him during his tenure with Pakistan cricket.Hhe wrote, “Bohat Bohat Shukriya,” expressing his heartfelt thanks.

It must be remembered that Bradburn was appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team on May 13, 2023. Under his guidance, Pakistan clinched a 2-0 Test series victory against Sri Lanka on Sri Lankan soil.

Grant Bradburn’s tenure as head coach of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team ended following the team’s disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, leading to his reassignment to the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

During his tenure, Bradburn served in various roles within Pakistan cricket, culminating in his position as the national team’s head coach. This included his involvement in last year’s World Cup. He has also been the head coach of Scotland, leading them to a famous victory over England in Edinburgh in 2018.