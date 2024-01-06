Pakistan Give a Heartfelt Sending Off to Retiring David Warner [Video]

After Australian opener David Warner retired from Test cricket, Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood gave him Babar Azam’s shirt, signed by the entire Pakistani team, as a gesture of appreciation.

In the post-match presentation ceremony, Shan Masood invited David Warner to the stage and gifted him one of Babar Azam’s shirts, after which both players shook hands with each other.

In his last Test match, David Warner scored 57 runs, helping Australia to a comfortable victory over Pakistan with an eight-wicket win, completing a 3-0 series sweep in Sydney.

Over 22,000 fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground gave Warner a standing ovation as he walked off the field for the last time.

With this innings, Warner finished his Test career with a total of 8,786 runs from 112 matches, averaging 44.59 and achieving 26 centuries since his first game against New Zealand in 2011.

The Green Shirts suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Test series against Australia, but there were some positive aspects for the Pakistan team. Despite losing the third Test, Aamer Jamal’s exceptional performance with both bat and ball earned him the Player of the Match award.