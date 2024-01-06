Pakistan and Australia Agree to Start an Exchange Program for Development Teams

Pakistan’s Team Director, Mohammad Hafeez announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) agreed to start an exchange program for their developmental teams.

In the post-match press conference, after Pakistan’s 8-wicket defeat to Australia in the third Test in Sydney, Hafeez announced that Cricket Australia has agreed to host frequent tours for Pakistan’s U19, A, and Women’s cricket teams.

Hafeez said, “We have a meeting with Cricket Australia’s chairman and CEO. They agreed on our exchange program because we wanted more visiting teams from Pakistan, Pakistan U19, Pakistan A, and Pakistan Women to visit Australia on a regular basis and similarly we can offer the same program to these teams in Pakistan.”

Hafeez expressed the importance of this agreement, underlining the need for players to adapt to different cricket conditions.

He added, “We need to practice more in these conditions, and they need practice in Asian conditions. And soon, you’ll come to know that this agreement has been signed.”

The Professor also suggested to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to standardize match fees for Test cricket. He recommended that, just as ICC supports T20 leagues globally, they should ensure equal pay for Test players across all nations to preserve the format’s integrity.