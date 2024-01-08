Nayatel Expands Its Home Entertainment Solutions with the Launch of Android TV Box

Nayatel, a pioneer in telecommunications solutions, just unveiled its latest innovation: the Android TV Box.

For users who have yet to upgrade their standard TVs to smart ones, the Android TV Box seems to be the obvious cost-effective solution. This device enhances the television experience by combining Android technology with Nayatel’s commitment to quality digital services.

The Android TV Box comes with 4K resolution, Google Assistant, WiFi support, DVR, built-in Chromecast, and much more. It allows access to multiple apps, video games, and streaming services, including YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video, directly on television. Additionally, with resolution support ranging from SD to Ultra HD, users can easily connect their Android TV Box to any screen.

Wahaj Siraj, the CEO and Co-founder of Nayatel shared his insights on the significance of the new launch. He said: “Our mission at Nayatel has always been to enhance the lives of our customers through innovative solutions. The Android TV Box represents a leap forward in home entertainment for our diverse audience.”

With the new product launched on 4th January, Nayatel steps into 2024 with a new Value Added Service in its portfolio. Customers can now order Android TV Box with a FREE 90-day trial of the Naya TV app. Through Naya TV, users can access around 130 live TV channels and more than 2500 movies- all at no cost for the first 3 months.

Currently, the product is exclusive to Nayatel users. However, soon Non-Nayatel users will also be able to join the experience.