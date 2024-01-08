Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Officially Appoints Mohammad Rizwan as T20I Vice-Captain

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 12:28 pm

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Pakistan T20 team, just ahead of the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Currently, Muhammad Rizwan is part of the Pakistan team that will be playing a T20 series against New Zealand under the leadership of Shaheen Afridi.

Rizwan has replaced Shadab Khan, who was Pakistan’s previous T20I vice-captain, under the leadership of Babar Azam.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper batter has played 85 T20Is for Pakistan and scored 2,088 runs at an average of 49.07, also smashing a sensational hundred against South Africa in 2021.

The first T20 International match between Pakistan and New Zealand is scheduled to take place in Auckland on January 12th.

>