Here’s Pakistan’s Squad and Schedule for U19 World Cup 2024

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 12:22 pm

The U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 is just around the corner, scheduled to be played in South Africa, and the Pakistan U19 squad has arrived in South Africa to participate in this exciting event.

Pakistan Cricket Board has already announced the 15-member squad, with Saad Baig leading the side for this upcoming U19 World Cup 2024.

So let’s take a closer look at the Pakistan U19 squad

Pakistan U-19 Squad

Saad Baig (c) (wk) Ali Asfand Ali Raza Ahmed Hassan Amir Hassan
Arfat Minhas Azan Awais Haroon Arshad Khubaib Khalil Mohammad Zeeshan
Naveed Ahmed Shahzaib Khan Shamyl Hussain Muhammad Riazullah Ubaid Shah

Before departing for South Africa, Saad interacted with the media and made it clear that the team would not underestimate any opponent. He emphasized the importance of approaching each match with a well-thought-out strategic plan.

He said, “Our goal is to win the World Cup, and all teams are strong. We will not take any team lightly, and we will enter the field with a well-thought-out plan.”

Saad also highlighted the team’s unity and the players’ collective approach, showing confidence in their performance and commitment to learning from mistakes.

He added, “As the captain of the U19 team, it’s an honor for me. We will enter the field as a united team, and we expect the best from all players. Learning from our mistakes is a priority.”

Pakistan U19 is placed in Group D with New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Nepal. They will start their campaign with Afghanistan on January 20th and will play all their matches at Buffalo Park in East London.

Pakistan’s Fixture for U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

Fixture Date Venue
Pakistan vs. Afghanistan 20 January 2024 East London
Pakistan vs. Nepal 24 January 2024 East London
Pakistan vs. New Zealand 27 January 2024 East London

 

>