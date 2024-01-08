Pakistan to Start Launching Satellites in Coming Years

The federal government has officially approved the National Space Program 2047, showcasing a resolute commitment to accelerating space activities within the country, as per exclusive details obtained by ProPakistani.

According to the comprehensive space policy document, Pakistan is set to progressively launch a series of communication, remote sensing, and navigation satellites in the coming years. This ambitious initiative aims not only to expedite socio-economic development but also to address crucial national security requirements.

The policy underscores the need for long-term commitment, continuous support, and policy directives from the government to ensure the sustainability of Pakistan’s Space Program.

In response to the expected surge in space assets, the document outlines measures for the protection, monitoring, and tracking of these assets, emphasizing their safeguarding from space debris and national liability protection.

The National Space Policy is designed to maximize the benefits of space technology and applications, catering to the efficient use of state-of-the-art tools and solutions across various sectors of society.

Addressing contemporary issues related to national needs in the space sector and the challenging international environment, the policy covers civil, commercial, and national security aspects.

Key components of the National Space Policy include the development of laws, regulations, and mechanisms to regulate space activities, as well as the cultivation of expertise in space law and regulatory issues.

Pakistan is poised to harness space-based data, information, and services to support economic development and national security, focusing on applications in communication, remote sensing, navigation, disaster management, and more.

With a keen focus on achieving self-reliance, the policy emphasizes advancements in satellite design, manufacturing, and operation through accelerated research and development. The human resource development aspect is vital, intending to create a pool of scientists, engineers, and technologists specializing in space science within the nation’s industrial, research, and academic institutions.

Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) are recognized as vital for economic growth, and the policy encourages a vigorous space sector that promotes innovation and the indigenization of space technologies. Advanced research in astronomy, astrophysics, atmospheric sciences, planetary exploration, and earth sciences is highlighted, supported by space-based and ground-based infrastructure.

The National Space Agency is tasked with promoting the use of satellite services and applications, supporting collaboration with universities, research institutions, and public and private entities, and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

The development and promotion of a vibrant indigenous space industry are deemed essential for sustainable growth, with plans for cooperative ventures and close association with industrial sectors.

To ensure the meaningful impact of the space program, public awareness initiatives will highlight the benefits of space technology and its manifold applications. Pakistan aims to pursue cooperation and collaboration with the international community, seeking partnerships for the use of space technologies and sharing space-derived information.