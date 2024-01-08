School Timings Changed Once Again Due to Cold Weather in Sindh

The Sindh government has once again adjusted the operating hours for both government and private educational institutions until January 31, attributing the change to the prevailing cold wave.

In a notification released by the provincial School Education and Literacy Department on January 8, it was announced that public and private schools under the jurisdiction of the department would commence activities from 9:00 am onwards.

However, the notification clarified that these revised timings would not be applicable to schools in the Karachi region, where the opening time would remain at 8:30 am.

This recent adjustment contrasts with the previous notification, which stipulated that all government and private schools under the administrative control of the School Education and Literacy Department would commence activities at 8:30 am.

>