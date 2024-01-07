Another Extension in Winter Holidays for Schools, Timings Also Changed

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 7, 2024 | 8:20 pm
KP public schools

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to extend winter holidays in the province’s summer zones until January 13, 2024.

The winter holidays were initially supposed to end on 31 December 2023. However, the holidays were extended till 7 January 2024. Now, another extension has been announced. Barring another extension, the schools will now reopen on 15 January 2024.

However, it is important to note that the extension has been announced for primary schools only, from playgroup to Class 5th. The order extends to all private and government schools.

The notification stated that the decision has been taken due to the prevailing weather conditions.

New Timings for Schools and Colleges

Additionally, the Education Department has also announced revised school timings for Middle/High and Higher Secondary Schools during the upcoming week.

Schools across the province will now open at 9:30 AM instead of 8:30 AM and close at 3:30 PM instead of 2:30 PM.

“The above timing schedule of school opening and closing is for one week and after one week the school timing will be as usual,” the School Education Department clarified.

>