CSS 2022: Students Replace Answer Sheets in Shocking Bribery Scandal

The Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations, regarded as one of the most transparent exams in the country, have been hit by a major controversy.

According to a private news channel, two students were able to replace their answer sheets for the CSS 2022 examination in exchange for a significant amount of money.

The news channel, citing sources, reported that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) had appointed Major (retd.) Syed Muhammad Ayub to investigate the matter.

During the investigation, it was revealed that two students paid a significant amount of money to a Grade-16 officer, Nadeem Khan, who allegedly facilitated the answer sheet replacement.

Now, FPSC has involved the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the matter. Furthermore, Syed Muhammad Ayub has been appointed as the focal person to assist the federal agency.

In its request to the FIA, FPSC has recommended action against everyone involved under the Criminal Act. Moreover, the Federal Investigation Agency has also decided to register cases against the guilty officers after completing its inquiry.