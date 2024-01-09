Privatization Commission to Consider Transaction Structure For PIA Segregation Today

Today the Board of Privatization Commission will consider Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited’s (PIACL) Scheme of Arrangement and transaction structure.

The financial advisers have recommended a transaction structure for PIACL’s legal segregation to separate core aviation and assets. The Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hasan Fawad presided over the consultation meeting on the legal segregation of PIACL on Monday.

Non-core assets will be held in a holding company structure before being divested into separate entities and transactions.

Next steps have been thoroughly examined, and feedback from all stakeholders gathered for further developments and presentation to the Cabinet Committee on Privatization and the Federal Cabinet for final approval.

>