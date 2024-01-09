You Can Now Get E-Bike and E-Rickshaw on Zero Interest Rate in Punjab

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has unveiled the ‘Green Wheels’ program, a forward-looking initiative aimed at fostering eco-friendly transportation throughout the province by providing 10,000 electric bikes and rickshaws to the public on favorable terms, completely interest-free.

Addressing the media, Naqvi highlighted key aspects of the initiative, including the allocation of 2,000 electric three-wheeler bikes to special individuals, provided entirely free of interest. An additional 2,000 electric bikes are designated for government employees, while another 2,000 will be distributed to women in both government and private sectors, all without interest.

Notably, the announcement includes a crucial shift in government procurement policies, with a ban on the acquisition of fuel motorcycles at the government level.

Naqvi emphasized that moving forward, government departments will exclusively procure electric bikes, aligning with the global trend towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

This initiative underscores the provincial government’s dedication to addressing environmental concerns and promoting sustainable practices. The Caretaker Chief Minister called on citizens to embrace the opportunity, emphasizing the collective contribution to a greener and cleaner future for Punjab.

The rollout of the electric transportation program is scheduled in the coming weeks, marking a significant milestone in Punjab’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.