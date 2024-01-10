Android Auto Gets a List of Upgrades Including Trip Planning, Chrome Browser, and More

Google’s recent announcements at CES 2024 include a list of features for the Android ecosystem as well as Android Auto, particularly for owners of electric vehicles (EVs). The new update is set to debut with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning later this year.

The integration of real-time battery information sharing between EVs and Google Maps holds promise for many. This will allow Google Maps to not only guide you to your destination but also provide a detailed overview of your estimated battery level upon arrival.

Moreover, it will suggest charging stops along your route and even estimate the duration of your charging sessions – all tailored to your specific vehicle.

Google Map’s new feature for cars that come with Google support built in aims to redefine trip planning, offering convenience for users. This will allow users to plan a trip within the Google Maps app on their iOS or Android device and seamlessly send it directly to their car. This feature is one of those “how wasn’t this already a feature?” moments, but as the saying goes, “better late than never.”

Google Chrome integration is also coming to select Polestar and Volvo cars. This feature is already rolling out in beta and will expand to more vehicles later in the year. Polestar, in particular, has confirmed that the capability to send planned routes from your phone to your car is now available for the Polestar 2, alongside the Chrome browser. While the Polestar 2 has had a built-in browser (Vivaldi) since 2021, the addition of Chrome offers users even more options and flexibility.

In select cars equipped with Google built-in, users can now access a variety of entertainment options including shows from PBS Kids and Crunchyroll. Moreover, the inclusion of The Weather Channel app addresses a common need for real-time weather updates while on the road.

New car models with Google support are set to roll out this year from trusted brands like Nissan, Ford, and Lincoln, promising a wider array of options for users who seek the benefits of Google’s integrated solutions. Additionally, digital car key support is on the horizon for select Volvo cars, with plans to expand to more brands in the future.