Google Assistant May Be Getting Promising Bard AI Upgrades Soon

Google Assistant, the ubiquitous virtual assistant found on the majority of Android devices, has been in the midst of a transformation to incorporate the much-anticipated Bard feature.

Recent leaks have offered a sneak peek into what this evolved version of Google Assistant, aptly named “Assistant with Bard,” may look like on Android mobile devices as it steadily progresses toward full integration.

These leaked screenshots provide an intriguing glimpse into the future of Android devices, hinting at the potential ways in which Bard’s inclusion will reshape the user experience and interaction with Google Assistant.

Dylan Roussel, a skilled Android app developer, recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide a noteworthy update. He shared a series of images offering a potential glimpse into what users can expect from “Assistant with Bard” when it eventually graces Android mobile devices. These images shed light on the forthcoming interface and functionalities of this transformative addition to Google Assistant.

Upon initiating Assistant with Bard on your device, you’ll encounter a versatile floating popup interface that allows you to interact via typing, voice commands, or image sharing.

The AI-powered Assistant with Bard is designed to engage users with a “What’s on your mind?” popup, setting the stage for seamless interactions and assistance. Users can seamlessly request the AI bot’s help in various tasks, such as capturing information from their screens, thereby streamlining daily activities.

Google appears to be gearing up to offer a range of response options with each interaction through Bard, including features like thumbs up/down and share/export. It’s important to note that these features may undergo further refinements as the final version of Assistant with Bard takes its place in the public domain.

A notable change is in the offing for the interface of Assistant with Bard, as evident in the images that have surfaced. When triggering this feature, users will observe that the overlay is slightly smaller than the existing popup. This design choice introduces a subtle buffer of space around the edges of the user interface, enhancing the overall visual appeal.

However, the flexibility of Assistant with Bard remains intact. Users can effortlessly expand the interface to a full-screen view, providing ample space for their tasks and interactions. Furthermore, when utilizing the expanded UI, a convenient back button in the top-left corner opens a comprehensive list of ongoing conversations with Bard, ensuring that users can seamlessly navigate and manage their interactions.

As anticipation builds for the official release of Assistant with Bard, it’s worth noting that the exact launch date remains undisclosed by Google. While Assistant is already accessible on iPhones, the integration of Bard is not expected to be immediately extended to Apple users. Initial availability may be confined to select devices, such as the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 series, adding an element of exclusivity to this eagerly awaited AI advancement.