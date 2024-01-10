Arsenal Legend and All-Time Premier League Great Thierry Henry Opens Up on Mental Health Challenges

In a podcast on the show “A Diary of CEO” with Steven Bartlett, Thierry Henry opened up on his mental health struggles, both as a football manager and as a human being.

Henry had an illustrious career that spans a timeline of 20 long years, during this time he played for Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, and Monaco.

The 46-year-old was mostly known for his pace, strength, shot power, wriggling through tight spaces, exquisite finishing, and supreme first touch as a footballer. He was the defenders’ worst nightmare as former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher confessed that he feared squaring up against Henry.

At Arsenal, he won two Premier League titles and was part of their 2004 magical team of “The Invincibles,” an incredible feat that many clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City have tried to replicate but failed so far.

The French legend also bagged two titles and a coveted Champions League with Barcelona where he spent 3 years, from 2007 to 2010. At 20, he won the FIFA World Cup in 1998.

Henry stated in the podcast, “Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression”

The World Cup winner expressed how he dealt with depression, childhood traumas, and his dad’s lack of attention and care throughout his life.

Thierry Henry (EXCLUSIVE): "I Cried Every Single Day", Dealing With Depression, My Childhood Trauma & Fighting For My Dad's Love! I had the pleasure of sitting down with one of the Gods of the game – Thierry Henry. During our conversation, we discussed things that he’s never… pic.twitter.com/COSMAEvcvi — Steven Bartlett (@StevenBartlett) January 8, 2024

While talking about his time as a manager in Montreal during the pandemic, he said, “I was in isolation in Montreal, and not being able to see my kids for a year was tough.”

Thierry Henry is considered one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. However, he has had a tough run in his managerial career, with almost minimal success. So far, he has managed, Arsenal youth academy teams, Monaco, and Montreal Impact. He has had a run as an assistant coach in the Belgium national team and is right now managing the France Under-21 team.

The former Barcelona striker expressed that he has tried to deal with depression “in a certain way” and hopes that his managerial career ahead will prosper with time.