Liverpool Lose Star Player to Injury as Title Race Heats Up

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander Arnold sustained a knee injury in the FA Cup encounter vs Arsenal during the weekend forcing him to spend some time on the sidelines for a few weeks.

Liverpool will now face Fulham in the Carabao Cup Semi-final on 11 January, whereas their Premier League match against Bournemouth is on the January 21, 2024.

Trent is likely to miss both of these games, as they are going to take place in a space of ten days. The Reds are expected to face either Bristol Rovers or Norwich in the 4th Round of the FA Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined for 'a few weeks' due to a knee injury, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has confirmed 🗣️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2024

While giving update on Trent’s injury, Pep Lijnders, the Assistant Manager of Liverpool, said that “First of all, some not-that-good news, Trent hyperextended his knee during the last game.”

“So he has a little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee and he will need time to recover. He had a scan and he will be out for a few weeks”

The 25-year-old right back had been a pivotal part of the team and had created numerous assists and scored crucial match winning goals for Liverpool this season and will be severely missed by the Reds.

He only missed two matches against Wolves and West Ham, featuring 25 times for Liverpool this season in all competitions.

Klopp now faces a massive defensive dilemma as he has now lost three fullbacks in a space of a month, both left-backs Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have been sidelined till the end of February and now Trent’s injury blow will give more headache to Jurgen Klopp, as he has no senior player to deploy at left back position.