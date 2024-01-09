Shaheen Afridi’s No-Look Six Goes Viral [Video]

The Pakistan team is currently in New Zealand for a five-match T20I series against the home side with preparations underway. Pakistan’s new T20I captain, Shaheen Afridi, is ready to face his first challenge in this assignment.

During a practice session at Eden Park, Afridi surprised everyone by skillfully hitting a ‘no-look’ six off a left-arm spinner’s delivery.

Here is the video:

Pakistan Teams first training at Auckland, Shaheen Shah Afridi no look SIX off a left arm spinner. #ShaheenShahAfridi #pakvsnz #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/1sd1v3yIgp — Tauseef Satti (@TazzSatti) January 8, 2024

The 23-year-old fast bowler demonstrated his skills in a thorough practice session in Auckland, concentrating not just on his bowling but also showing his batting skills as a lower-order player.

Shaheen, who has played 52 T20Is and taken 64 wickets, will now lead Pakistan in the upcoming T20I series, marking his first series as a captain.

He has also shown brilliance as a captain in recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons. As a captain, he led the Lahore Qalandars to PSL titles in consecutive years, 2022 and 2023. Now, it will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure as captain of the Pakistan team.

The Green Shirts are currently in Auckland, preparing for the first T20I match of the series against the Kiwis, which is set to kick off on January 12th.