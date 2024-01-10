Fakhar Zaman Makes Bold Claim About His Adaptability to Bat at Any Number

Pakistan’s destructive batter Fakhar Zaman has confidently stated that he is prepared to adapt to any batting position in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

In a recent media interaction on Wednesday, Fakhar made it clear that the team management believes in his capability to make a difference in matches, no matter where he bats in the lineup.

Fakhar said, “I don’t view it as a sacrifice. If the team management doesn’t see me fitting into the opening position, it suggests they believe I can contribute to winning matches batting lower in the order.”

He added, “If Babar or Rizwan come at one down, then I can come at two down. I will be happy to play at number six or seven even.”

The probable batting order for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand is shaping up to have Rizwan and Saim Ayub as the opening pair, followed by Babar at one-down, and Fakhar taking the fourth position.

Over the past couple of years, including the T20 World Cups, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have taken on the role of openers and set many records while batting at the top. Their partnership at the top has been nothing short of historic, with one of the highlights being their remarkable 10-wicket victory against India in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Fakhar Zaman, known for his explosive batting skills, has often played at number three in the batting order, and he has consistently delivered with the bat. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts his destructive style of play when batting in the lower order, especially in high-pressure situations where his contributions have often proved crucial.

Meanwhile, the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand is set to begin with the first T20I scheduled for 12th January in Auckland.