PCB Shares Surgery Update on Spinner Sufiyan Muqeem

Pakistan’s rising left-arm wrist spinner, Sufiyan Muqeem, underwent surgery on his left knee on Monday evening at a private hospital in Lahore.

According to the details, Sufiyan was recently released from the hospital following his surgery. Today, he underwent a check-up by the PCB medical panel, led by Dr Sohail Saleem, at the National Cricket Academy.

He will be re-examined in three days. The PCB, which has paid for Sufiyan’s treatment, will also assist in his rehabilitation.

Dr Sohail Saleem, Director of Medical and Sports Sciences, said, “Sufiyan is in good spirits after successfully undergoing the operation. Before the surgery, Sufiyan had participated enthusiastically in three weeks of pre-rehab at the National Cricket Academy under the trainers and medical panel.

He added, “The PCB medical team will continue to monitor Sufiyan’s road to recovery and provide him with support to make him fit to resume cricket.”

It should be noted that Sufiyan played a crucial role in Pakistan Shaheens’ victory over arch-rivals India in the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final.

His outstanding bowling performance, with figures of 3/66, was instrumental in restricting India’s ability to reach the target in this high-scoring match.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old has already played for Pakistan in three T20Is, all during last year’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.