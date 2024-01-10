Mark Butcher Criticizes World Test Championship

Former English cricketer, Mark Butcher has shared his perspective on the World Test Championship (WTC), currently underway in a two-year cycle, suggesting that it may have harmed the state of Test cricket.

In a recent local sports podcast, Mark Butcher expressed his belief that the introduction of the WTC in an attempt to make Test cricket more exciting has had the opposite effect, making things worse.

Butcher said, “One of the things that’s made this even more inevitable is something that they’ve done to try to salvage Test cricket, which is the World Test Championship.”

He added, “The idea that you widen the whole thing out to sort of span three years and blah blah blah, some series are worth this, some series are worth that, some teams can’t be asked this week – it makes it even more nebulous. The only effort that’s been made to kind of try and keep it relevant, I think, has made it worse.”

Recently, South Africa announced a 14-man squad for their Test tour of New Zealand. What’s caught everyone’s attention is that this squad includes seven uncapped players. The reason behind this surprising move is the unavailability of some senior players who will be busy with SA20, their national T20 league, during the same period.

This decision has raised eyebrows and generated quite a buzz. Even former Australia captain Steve Waugh chimed in, labeling it a “defining moment in the death of Test cricket.” Many others have also shared their opinions on this matter.