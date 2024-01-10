Rupee Rises 6th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee rose marginally 6th day in a row against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 280 in the interbank market.

At 11:30 PM, it was stable, rising as high as 279 after gaining ~Rs. 2 against the greenback during intraday trade.

The interbank rate later dropped back to 281 before anchoring trends at the same level for the remainder of the day. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were stable in the 280-282 range today.

At close, the PKR appreciated by 0.03 percent to close at 281.13 after gaining nine paisas against the dollar today.

The rupee closed in the green 6th day in a row today after halting its 13-day win streak last week. On a fiscal year-to-date basis, it has so far appreciated by 1.73 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 62 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down over Rs. 109 against the greenback. As per exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR has gained nine paisas against the dollar.

The PKR was green against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained 20 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), 54 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 94 paisas against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 1.38 against the British Pound (GBP).

Moreover, it gained two paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and two paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.