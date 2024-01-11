Azhar Ali Likely to Get a Big Role at the PCB

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is reportedly set to become the next Director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recommended the former captain’s name for approval to the federal sports minister.

According to sources Azhar’s nomination was forwarded to Federal Sports Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad for his appointment as the Director of the National Cricket Academy. The PCB intends to secure the services of another active player with no management experience.

PCB is currently awaiting the Prime Minister’s approval before appointing Azhar, as directed by Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of PCB’s interim management committee. The Prime Minister has instructed that no appointments be made without his consent.

Furthermore, the PCB is also waiting for the green light from the federal ministry to proceed with T10 cricket matches. These games, planned between Pakistani teams and the English county team Middlesex, are scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from January 24 to 26.

Azhar Ali continues to make his mark in first-class cricket. He recently scored his 50th first-class century while playing for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL).

The 38-year-old batter was a key player for Pakistan, smashing many match-winning knocks, including a historic triple-century against the West Indies in 2016.