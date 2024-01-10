Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL Broadcasting Rights Officially Auctioned for Rs. 6.3 Billion

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 10, 2024 | 11:06 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has hit a jackpot in its broadcasting deal, fetching an impressive 6.3 billion rupees. This marks a significant leap of 2 billion rupees over the previous agreement.

In a highly contested bid, A-Sports outbid three competitors to secure the broadcasting rights for the ninth edition of the tournament. Financial bids, opened yesterday, started with a reserve price of Rs. 7.358 billion.

ALSO READ

The previous rights holder bid Rs. 5.30 billion in the first round, with the state-owned channel and two others offering Rs. 5.17 billion, Rs. 4.40 billion, and Rs. 4 billion respectively. Failing to meet the reserve price, a second bidding round ensued.

In this round, the leading bidder from the first round increased their bid by a billion rupees, winning the rights for Rs. 6.30 billion for two years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) approved the deal, allocating 95% of the income to PSL franchises, amounting to over Rs. 3 billion annually. Additionally, digital rights sold separately fetched Rs. 1.85 billion.

Only companies owning sports channels or holding rights from another channel were allowed in the bid, leading to four contenders. If the reserve price wasn’t met, PCB could revise or delay the process. However, the second round’s substantial bid clinched the deal.

ALSO READ

Previously, the reserve price was Rs. 3.7 billion, with rights eventually selling for Rs. 4.3 billion for two years.

Check out the world of PSL 9 here!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>