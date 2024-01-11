Pakistan Team Welcomed With Traditional Māori Haka in New Zealand

Pakistan team arrived in Auckland to play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, following a disappointing Test series against Australia.

Upon their arrival, they were greeted in traditional style, showcasing the Māori haka, a significant cultural ritual in New Zealand.

Pakistan's team welcomed by the traditional Māori haka in Auckland, New Zealand. This is lovely ❤️❤️ – via Ejaz Bakhri #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/R55iMtOl12 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 10, 2024

This traditional welcome, known for its Māori haka, is a customary way to treat visiting teams in New Zealand. Both Pakistan and New Zealand teams participated in this traditional welcome performance show.

Following the cultural ceremony, players from both the Pakistan and New Zealand teams mingled, exchanging handshakes and engaging in friendly conversations.

Earlier today, the trophy for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was unveiled. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s captain, expressed his confidence in leading the team during a press conference. This series marks his debut as Pakistan’s captain.

In the press conference, Shaheen also hinted at changing the opening combination, suggesting a different approach for the team in this series.

The Green Shirts arrived directly in Auckland following the conclusion of their Test series in Australia. Their first T20I match against New Zealand is scheduled for tomorrow in Auckland.