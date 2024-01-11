Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Team Welcomed With Traditional Māori Haka in New Zealand

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 4:24 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan team arrived in Auckland to play a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, following a disappointing Test series against Australia.

Upon their arrival, they were greeted in traditional style, showcasing the Māori haka, a significant cultural ritual in New Zealand.

ALSO READ

This traditional welcome, known for its Māori haka, is a customary way to treat visiting teams in New Zealand. Both Pakistan and New Zealand teams participated in this traditional welcome performance show.

Following the cultural ceremony, players from both the Pakistan and New Zealand teams mingled, exchanging handshakes and engaging in friendly conversations.

Earlier today, the trophy for the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand was unveiled. Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s captain, expressed his confidence in leading the team during a press conference. This series marks his debut as Pakistan’s captain.

In the press conference, Shaheen also hinted at changing the opening combination, suggesting a different approach for the team in this series.

ALSO READ

The Green Shirts arrived directly in Auckland following the conclusion of their Test series in Australia. Their first T20I match against New Zealand is scheduled for tomorrow in Auckland.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>