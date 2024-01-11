Former Lahore Qalandars Spinner Jailed for 8 Years in Rape Case

Nepal star, Sandeep Lamichhane, has been sentenced to 8 years of jail from Kathmandu Court in a rape case on Wednesday.

A single-judge bench of the Kathmandu district high court was taking care of the proceedings in this case and Lamichanne was proven guilty of raping an 18-year-old in December.

In compensation, Sandeep Lamichhane was imposed with a fine of Rs 300,000 lakhs out of which Rs 200,000 were subjected as obligatory. In addition, the Nepali Leg Spinner was sentenced to prison for 8 years.

Kathmandu District High Court issued an arrest warrant against the former Lahore Qalandars cricketer, following a complaint filed against him at Kathmandu Police Station.

In the wake of this episode, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) suspended him, even though he was captain of the team at the time.

Upon his suspension, Lamichhane was immediately obliged to return back home while he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League 2022 in October. The Police in Kathmandu then arrested him and took him into custody.

The Nepal cricketer, termed the allegations against him as baseless and wrongful. He assured on social media that, “I will fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle with commitment to prove my innocence.”

During the games in the World Cup League in Dubai, many cricketers refused to shake his hand. Although he still managed to play in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers and Asia Cup last year.

The 23-year-old is actually the second fastest player to reach 50 ODI wickets, and is considered to be one of the most reliable leg spinners in T20 leagues around the world, including, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League.in Australia. He represented Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.