FIFA Names Eight Pakistanis as Professional Referees

FIFA has announced eight professional football referees from Pakistan. These referees will now be responsible for overseeing international friendlies and AFC international competitions in the SAFF region.

These referees include Adnan Anjum, Muzammil Hussain, and Irshad Ul Haq. Five assistant referees are Azam Ali, Tahir Hussain, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Ali, and Ihsan Ahmed.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, pertaining to the announcement of referees and congratulated them on their achievement.

These referees will get exposure at the Asian level to officiate a game in pressure situations, which will help them in their decision-making and will provide them with experience.

Refereeing in Pakistan has been subjected to a lot of criticism in the past and many football experts believe that it needs massive improvement, as it is a pivotal part of the game.

However, it is important that a football league should first be started in the country so that referees can get a chance to showcase their officiating talents.

Recently the Pakistan Football Referees Association (PFRA) Elections were conducted by the PFF Normalisation Committee, although the results are still shrouded in doubt.