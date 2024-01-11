Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

India’s East Bengal Football Club in Trouble Over Age Fraud

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 3:48 pm

Indian Super League club, East Bengal can face severe consequences as six under-17 players were reportedly suspended due to age fraud.

Previously, it was reported that arch-rivals of East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, provided evidence against one player, who was overaged and was fielded in the Kolkata Derby during the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Under-17 Youth League. Mohun Bagan also claimed that five more players had provided dodgy age proofs.

The actual motive to conduct the Under-17 Youth League by AIFF can bust in its initial stages, as the age fraud controversy can dent the purpose of youth development.

Mohun Bagan wrote a letter to the AIFF stating that, “Given the potential breach of player registration regulations and the implications of fielding an overage player in the U-17 category, we request the AIFF to initiate a thorough inquiry into this matter to expose this mal-practice committed by the player and East Bengal FC”

The AIFF has yet to impose any kind of financial sanctions or ban on the club but according to multiple reports, the players can get a ban for this action and can face lengthy periods on the sidelines. The AIFF conducts a hearing and allows the club and the player to prove their innocence in the matter of age fraud. Any failure to prove their innocence invokes sanctions as per Article 62 of the AIFF disciplinary code.

To eradicate age fraud, the AIFF conducts TW3 tests, where X-rays of the left hand and wrist are examined to determine the skeletal maturity of a person along with age-proof documents.

