Saudi Arabia Announces Rs. 1 Million Salary and House for Football Players From Around the World

Saudi Arabia Football League has been developing rapidly and is known for high caliber and high profile signings, building their stature to another level. The world has been mesmerized by the names they have attracted so far, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., Karim Benzema, and Sadio Mane.

According to reports, now the Saudi Football Federation wants to raise the standard of its lower tiers with high-quality players and they will offer 3000 Euros (around Rs. 1 million) per month to third-division players. Saudi Football is on a quest to revamp the structure by inculcating European players into their third division so that their young footballers can develop from the grassroots level.

Valentin Botella Nicolas, the CEO of Futbol Jobs has confirmed that Saudi Arabia wants to elevate its standards as a football nation and they are not just looking to attract players like Ronaldo and Neymar, but also want to invest in lower divisions, where they will offer 3000-4000 Euros per month and also a house.

In an attempt to develop women’s football in the country, high-profile players will be signed in the first and second divisions and the criteria to sign players will be that they must have been called up by their country in the last FIFA Women’s World Cup.

According to reports, the women’s team players will be paid around $5000-$6000 and more than 900 players have shown interest in playing in the Saudi women’s league.

Furthermore, the Spanish Super Cup, semifinals will also be held in Saudi Arabia this week, in which Real Madrid will face off against Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona will compete against Osasuna.