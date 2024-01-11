Pakistan and Australia Nearing Agreement on Exciting Cricket Exchange Program

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have come to a mutual understanding on various cricket-related matters. They are now in the process of finalizing the details of an upcoming exchange program, with an official agreement expected to be inked later this year.

This development was revealed by the Chairman of the PCB management committee, Zaka Ashraf.

The agreement mainly focuses on scheduling the Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) on separate dates to prevent any clashes. This allows cricket fans to enjoy both leagues without any schedule conflicts.

Another important aspect of the agreement is facilitating player availability and granting NOCs for league participation. This makes it easier for players to switch between the leagues and promotes cooperation between the PCB and Cricket Australia.

Furthermore, Cricket Australia has also offered to train Pakistani curators. Pakistani curators will go to Australia for specialized training, to improve their pitch preparation skills in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, both PCB and CA are considering scheduling U19, women’s team, and A team tours. This gives young cricketers exposure to different conditions, helping Australian players understand Asian conditions and Pakistani players adapt to Australian pitches.