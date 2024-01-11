Mari Petroleum Discovers Gas in North Waziristan

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) has made a gas discovery at the Shewa-2 appraisal-cum-exploratory well, located in the North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) the company stated that the well was successfully drilled down to 4,577 meters on November 01, 2023, to appraise the Lockhart and Hangu formations, which were previously discovered at exploratory well Shewa 1, as well as test the hydrocarbon potential of the well’s exploratory targets i.e. Samanasuk and Kawagarh formations.

During the Drill Stem Test carried out in the Kawagarh formation (exploratory target), gas flowed at a sustainable rate of 0.607 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) at wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 97 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 32/64-inch choke size.

The discovery in Kawagarh formation is in addition to the previously discovered hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs i.e. Lockhart and Hangu in the exploratory well Shewa-1.

The appraisal of the Lockhart and Hangu Formations has confirmed the extension of hydrocarbon play in these formations. The Hungu formation was tested at a gas flow rate of 0.274 MMSCFD at WHFP of 77 Psi at 32/64-inch choke size.

Further, the Lockhart formation in Shewa-2 well was tested (post-acid) at a gas flow rate of 51 MMSCFD and 391 barrels of condensate per day at WHFP of 5,972 Psi at 38/64-inch choke size.

MPCL is the operator of Waziristan Block with 55 percent working interest along with OGDCL and OPI as joint venture partners having 35 percent and 10 percent working interest, respectively.