Nestlé Pakistan Powers Up Green Energy Drive with 2.6 MW Solar Plant in Sheikhupura

Nestlé reaffirms its commitment to Pakistan’s vision for renewable energy by inaugurating a 2.6 MW solar power plant at its Sheikhupura Factory near Lahore, as part of its PKR 2 billion investment in renewable energy.

The solar power plant was inaugurated by Nestlé’s senior leadership, including Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña and Nestlé’s Regional Managers Zone Asia Oceania Africa Angelo Giardini and Fabrice Cavallin.

The solar power plant, completed with an investment of PKR 500 million, aims to reduce 1,857 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The inauguration is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s PKR 2 billion investments into renewable energy that included an earlier 2.5MW solar power plant at Kabirwala Factory near Multan, and forthcoming biomass boilers at other manufacturing sites in Pakistan.

It is part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, with a special focus on renewable energy in line with its 2050 Net Zero commitments, as well as Pakistan government’s UN climate change pledge.

As Nestlé celebrated 35 years of operations in Pakistan, the company is committed to be a force for good throughout its value chain for the future of the country by boosting investment in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

Nestlé is accelerating the use of renewable energy and announced its commitment to reduce its emissions by 20% (versus a 2018 baseline) by 2025, halve them by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN SDGs 13 and 15.

Nestlé is also committed to the economic growth by enhancing exports to USD 18 million in 20 countries for earning foreign revenues and further strengthened its localization journey, moving to over 90% of raw and packaging requirements locally last year.

Nestlé Pakistan with its four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of foods and beverages, are helping bring tasty and balanced diets for millions of Pakistanis. The Company served 2.49 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products last year alone across all occasions and life stages.