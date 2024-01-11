Pakistan Football and the Curious Case of Adil Nabi’s Nationality

Former West Bromwich Albion playmaker and England’s youth International Adil Nabi has experienced an extensive and grueling procedure to acquire his Pakistani passport. He has been coined as the “next big thing” for Pakistan football and he can become a valuable overseas acquisition for Pakistan Men’s National team.

However, his hopes to get a passport before the FIFA World Cup qualifiers Round 2 matches in March are getting derailed because the player needs his passport to represent Pakistan’s MNT, which is the responsibility of the government, as the relevant ministries issue pending passports.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) can only request the relevant ministry in this matter to expedite the process of the issuance of a passport if there is a pending case.

Moreover, a source has confirmed that Nabi’s document verification process has been completed and now he needs to officially apply for his passport from a specific Pakistani embassy in England so that he can get his Pakistani passport before the FIFA World Cup Qualifier game against Jordan in March.

Who within the @TheRealPFF is overseeing the passport issue of Adil Nabi & Michael Abdullah? Adil Nabi & Michael Abdullah might miss the upcoming matches due to passport processing issues. The NC should address any objections or document verifications promptly & seriously.

According to sources, the former Delhi Dynamos player has tried to acquire a Pakistani passport for more than a year and he submitted his official documents for verification to a Pakistani embassy in England, the documents were then sent to the Government of Pakistan who verified his credentials.

According to sources, Nabi has to go back to the embassy in England to apply for his Pakistani passport, and currently no Pakistani embassy is based in Cyprus.

Would of loved to have been out there with my brother and perform in front of a full stadium in Pakistan!! But Insha'Allah have to wait abit longer🤲🏽 Huge game for Pakistan Football, can really catapult the sport in the country🇵🇰⚽️ GOOD LUCK GUYS🇵🇰⚽️

Once he applies for the Passport from the Pakistani embassy in England, the issuance of the passport on time will be imperative in this case and that will be followed by the FIFA Clearance of Nabi, as he represented the England U-17 team at international level.

Nabi is currently playing in the Cyprus first division, where he is right now trying to fight relegation, as his club Doxa Katokopias FC is languishing at the bottom of the table with only 8 games to go in the season.

The British-born Pakistani attacking midfielder has played 17 matches for Doxa Katokopias FC and has scored one goal in the entire season so far.