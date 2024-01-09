Why Pakistani Football Fans Adore Zain Westbrooke

Pakistani football fans adore Zain Westbrooke, a British-born Pakistani, who has roots in Pakistan through his maternal grandfather.

Zain Westbrooke, 27, is currently playing for Doncaster Rovers in the English League Two Division, which is the fourth tier of English Football. Previously, he has represented clubs like, Leyton Orient, Coventry, and Brentford “B” team in the youth side. Brentford is currently playing in the English Premier League.

The Rovers midfielder can play in central midfield, and he used to play as a box-to-box midfielder in his early career years, linking up the midfield with the attack in the “final third” and dropping deep to cover space for his defenders like “Carrilero” was his strength as a footballer. Nowadays he operates as a holding midfielder for his side in most of the games.

Early Years

Westbrooke was a part of the Chelsea youth system in 2011 and later on joined Brentford FC. He rose through the ranks in the Brentford youth system and made it to the reserves where he played till 2018 for the Under-23 side. He also won the Player’s “Player of the Year” while playing for Brentford ‘B’ in the 2016-17 season.

He also made his debut in the Championship for Brentford senior team, which is his only appearance for the club to date.

The Golden Days Of Coventry City

The British-born Pakistani joined Coventry City in 2018 on a two-year contract where he made a total of 33 appearances and scored four goals from a central midfield role in 2019-20. It is still considered to be one of his most prolific seasons.

He helped Coventry to gain promotion in League One and they finished at the top of the table in the truncated season of 2019-20, when the league was abandoned. It is considered to be the breakout season in the career of Zain Westbrooke.

A Future Prospect for Pakistan

Pakistan is currently in the hunt for many overseas Pakistani players as Zain Westbrooke can be one of the prospects as a holding midfielder. He can add balance to the squad and give defensive control and stability to Pakistan’s midfield.

In addition to that, he can also play a box-to-box midfield role when required. A hybrid of a no.6 and no.8 role in midfield can be perfect for him in Pakistan’s setup.

Doncaster Rovers and the Future

After joining Doncaster Rovers in March 2023, the British-Pakistani footballer has been on the minds of Pakistani football fans and there has been a lot of discussion on him in the social media sphere.

He has made 25 appearances since signing for them and was playing regularly for Doncaster Rovers before he underwent surgery after a thigh muscle tear in December.

In the eyes of Pakistani fans, Westbrooke can be a weapon in the Pakistan national team’s arsenal and can provide value and balance with his gameplay and maturity which he has gained in English football.

Whether Pakistan acquires his services in the future or not is a different debate, but he is certainly a talent who can definitely do wonders for the team.