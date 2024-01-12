Former CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s Assets Revealed

The asset details submitted by former Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have revealed a significant 85 percent increase in his wealth over the past five years.

He declared assets totaling more than Rs. 351 million to the electoral body. Furthermore, Murad Ali Shah disclosed a bank balance of approximately Rs. 243.5 million during the financial year 2022.

The former CM Sindh informed the commission that he spent approximately 200 days abroad in the last three years, incurring expenses of Rs. 8 million on these trips, encompassing private visits to the UK, Switzerland, US, Canada, China, UAE, KSA, etc.

As per Murad Ali Shah’s financial declarations, he owned assets worth Rs. 187 million in financial year 2017, Rs. 199 million in 2018, Rs. 213 million in 2019, Rs. 233 million in 2020, Rs. 331 million in 2021 and Rs. 351 million in 2022 and Rs. 247.6 million in 2023.

Last year, he gifted assets worth Rs. 105 million to his family members. Additionally, he also reported ownership of various assets, including plots, shops, shopping centers, ice factories, Shah Cotton Factories, plotting schemes, cinemas, flour mills, textile mills, and other factories.

Shah revealed that he owns over a dozen luxury vehicles, including Civic, Revo, Vigo, Land Cruiser, Honda Civics alongside numerous tractors and other machinery.

Moreover, the former CM Sindh paid Rs. 3.3 million in tax in 2022, along with Rs. 8 million as agricultural tax. In 2021 and 2020, he paid Rs. 5.3 million and Rs. 4.2 million, respectively, as agricultural tax.

The documents further revealed that he owns seventeen vehicles valued at millions, a DHA house in Karachi worth Rs. 11.5 million, and two plots in DHA, Karachi, worth Rs. 30 million under his daughter’s name.

His wife owns 100 tolas of gold valued at millions. Regarding taxes, he paid 1 lac 19 thousand rupees in 2015, Rs. 116,000 in 2016 and Rs. 0.9 million in 2017.