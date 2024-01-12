Weather Department Warns of Dense Fog in Coming Days

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has stated that due to stable weather conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Furthermore, as per the Met Department, very cold weather conditions are likely to continue in the plains of Punjab during the next week.

Dense foggy conditions are also likely to continue in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh in patches. Frost is also expected to occur in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region including Islamabad and Kashmir.

Light rain (with light snowfall over the mountains) is expected in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan on the 13th, 16th, and 17th of January.

Impacts and Advises:

Rainfed areas will remain under water stress conditions, general public is advised to use the water judiciously.

Due to foggy conditions in plain areas, day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06 (℃) below normal.

Farmers are advised to manage their crops and keep their livestock in warm places due to prevailing cold weather conditions.

Travelers are advised to remain extra cautious during the foggy days.

Moreover, the Met Department added that rumors on social media regarding snowfall in the plains of Punjab are baseless. The public is requested to ignore fake news.