Gold Price in Pakistan Rises Slightly Once Again

The price of gold in Pakistan rose slightly for the second consecutive day on Friday to settle at Rs. 216,500 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 216,500 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 172 to Rs. 185,614.

ALSO READ IMF Board Approves Release of $700 Million Loan Tranche for Pakistan

The price of the precious metal declined by Rs. 1,900 per tola on Monday before going up by Rs. 300 per tola on Tuesday. Wednesday saw the price decline by Rs. 300 per tola while the price rose by Rs. 200 per tola on Thursday.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $2,033.89 per ounce as of 0427 GMT, while the US gold futures increased by 1 percent to $2,038.00.