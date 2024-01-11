IMF Board Approves Release of $700 Million Loan Tranche for Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 10:21 pm

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thursday completed the first review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) and allowed for an immediate disbursement of around $700 million to Pakistan.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Finance in a post on X. It further said that the latest disbursement would bring the total disbursements under the SBA to $1.9 billion.

Back in November, IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

At the time, IMF said the agreement supports the authorities’ commitment to advance the planned fiscal consolidation, accelerate cost-reducing reforms in the energy sector, complete the return to a market-determined exchange rate, and pursue state-owned enterprise and governance reforms to attract investment and support job creation, while continuing to strengthen social assistance.

ProPK Staff

lens

