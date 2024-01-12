SBP Launches Its Official WhatsApp Channel

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 12, 2024 | 1:39 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has formally launched its WhatsApp channel.

WhatsApp users can follow the verified SBP WhatsApp channel through the below-provided link or QR code.

This is another step in line with SBP’s continuous efforts to provide reliable information to its stakeholders in a seamless and timely manner. The channel will serve as a tool of communication where followers will directly receive information from SBP on its policies, initiatives, notifications, and awareness campaigns.

 

Here is the WhatsApp link.

ALSO READ

Apart from WhatsApp, SBP is also present on X (@StateBank_Pak), Facebook (@StateBankPakistan), and YouTube (@StateBankofPakistanOfficial).

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Timothée Chalamet Goes Viral Rocking Pakistani Streetwear Apparel Rastah
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>