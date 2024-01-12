SBP Launches Its Official WhatsApp Channel

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has formally launched its WhatsApp channel.

WhatsApp users can follow the verified SBP WhatsApp channel through the below-provided link or QR code.

This is another step in line with SBP’s continuous efforts to provide reliable information to its stakeholders in a seamless and timely manner. The channel will serve as a tool of communication where followers will directly receive information from SBP on its policies, initiatives, notifications, and awareness campaigns.

Here is the WhatsApp link.

Apart from WhatsApp, SBP is also present on X (@StateBank_Pak), Facebook (@StateBankPakistan), and YouTube (@StateBankofPakistanOfficial).