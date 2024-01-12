SBP Launches Its Official WhatsApp Channel

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has formally launched its WhatsApp channel.
WhatsApp users can follow the verified SBP WhatsApp channel through the below-provided link or QR code.
This is another step in line with SBP’s continuous efforts to provide reliable information to its stakeholders in a seamless and timely manner. The channel will serve as a tool of communication where followers will directly receive information from SBP on its policies, initiatives, notifications, and awareness campaigns.
📢 #SBP on WhatsApp!
Follow SBP’s Official WhatsApp channel for the latest updates.
Channel Link: https://t.co/nRubS4NpWw#WhatsappChannel #SBPonWhatsApp pic.twitter.com/f6KCz1faiQ
— SBP (@StateBank_Pak) January 12, 2024
Here is the WhatsApp link.
Apart from WhatsApp, SBP is also present on X (@StateBank_Pak), Facebook (@StateBankPakistan), and YouTube (@StateBankofPakistanOfficial).