Kiwi Magic! Relay Catch Steals The Show in Super Smash 2023/24

In an exciting New Zealand domestic tournament Super Smash 2023/24 match between Wellington and Central Districts at the Basin Reserve, two Kiwi players joined forces to pull off an incredible relay catch on the boundary.

During the sixth over of the match, Central Districts’ openers Will Young and Jack Boyle were at the crease. Wellington’s pace bowler Michael Seddon bowled the second delivery. Will Young hit a straight lofted shot that seemed like it was going over the boundary.

The ball was hit in the air, and it went a bit higher than Young had planned. This gave the mid-on fielder, Troy Johnson, the chance to sprint towards the ball. In a spectacular move, he dived over the boundary rope and managed to grab the ball mid-air.

As Johnson was racing towards the ball, his teammate and captain Nick Kelly was also in pursuit. When Johnson threw the ball back into play, Kelly was right there to make the catch. Together, they pulled off one of the most incredible fielding feats in modern cricket.

The Central Districts team successfully chased down a target of 148 runs comfortably, accomplishing this feat in just 16.5 overs while losing only four wickets. Jack Boyle played a pivotal role in this victory by scoring an impressive 57 runs. He also served as a team’s opener alongside Will Young.

Meanwhile, Will Young will replace Josh Clarkson in the New Zealand T20I squad for the third T20I against Pakistan in Dunedin on Wednesday. This change was announced today, with Josh Clarkson unable to join the squad due to a shoulder injury.