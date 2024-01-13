Mohammad Amir Joins Desert Vipers in International League T20

The International League T20 (ILT20) franchise Desert Vipers, has signed former Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the tournament’s second edition.

In a media release, Tom Moody, the director of the Desert Vipers, expressed his confidence that the addition of Amir to their team will further strengthen their bowling attack.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Praises Babar Azam’s Effort in Difficult Chase Against New Zealand

Tom Moody said,

Amir’s signing is a smart move. He’s familiar with UAE conditions, having played there last month for the New York Strikers, coached by Carl Crowe. Amir played a crucial role in the Strikers winning the T10 tournament. Amir adds further depth to our quality pace attack and we look forward to welcoming him to the Desert Vipers and to him contributing to what we hope and expect will be a successful campaign.

On the other hand, Mohammad Amir is excited about playing alongside fellow Pakistanis and aims to help the Desert Vipers become a top team.

Amir said,

The dressing room has some very talented and experienced players like Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Sheldon Cottrell, and some exciting new faces, and I am really looking forward to playing with my fellow Pakistanis Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan and Azam Khan.

Amir is eager to visit Dubai and meet the team, including the coaching staff, including Carl Crowe, whom he collaborated with in the recent T10 tournament.

Amir has become the fourth Pakistani player to be chosen by the Vipers. He has now joined fellow countrymen Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan.

The 31-year-old pacer has a lot of experience, as he has played 259 T20 matches and taken 303 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. He was also part of the Karachi Kings when the team won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2020.