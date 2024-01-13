Perez Promises Massive Reward for Madrid if it Beats Barcelona in Super Cup Final

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in another El Classico, on the 15th of January in the Spanish Super Cup Final. The match will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In the build-up to the final, Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez also known as ‘Papa Perez’ has pledged to reward the players handsomely if they overcome arch-rivals Barcelona.

ALSO READ Qatar Thrashes Lebanon in The Opening AFC Asian Cup 2024 Game

Reportedly, Perez has agreed with Real Madrid players that a bonus of around 150,000 euros will be awarded to each squad player in case of victory over the Blaugrana.

The Los Blancos (Real Madrid) won their last 12 matches out of 13 in all competitions and recently they defeated their local rival Atletico Madrid by 5-3 in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

ALSO READ Here’s the Official PSL 9 Schedule

Along with each squad member, a bonus will also be awarded to the coaching staff, which means that the total bonus will be half of the prize Real Madrid will earn by participating in the Spanish Super Cup.

This is a high-class move from Perez, as it is a good strategy to cultivate goodwill with Real Madrid players and coaching staff and he is known for such antics to gain popularity.

Real Madrid made an impressive comeback in the derby vs Atletico in the semifinal where they were initially trailing 3-2 by the 85th minute, following which Carvajal equalized, and in extra time Joselu and Brahim Diaz sealed the victory.

Whereas the Blaugrana (Barcelona), reached the Super Cup final by defeating Osasuna with a 2-0 margin as veteran striker Robert Lewandowski and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made their names on the scoresheet.