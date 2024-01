Here’s the Official PSL 9 Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9. The tournament, slated to commence on 17 February 2023, will be played in four venues across the country.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, National Bank Cricket Arena, and Multan Cricket Stadium will be the hosts of the tournament.

The first match will be played in Lahore as defending champions, Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United. The initial leg of the tournament will take place in Lahore and Multan before the tournament shifting to Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Karachi will host the most matches, 11, including the play-offs and the final of the tournament. Rawalpindi and Lahore will host 9 matches each while 5 matches will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The highly-anticipated clashes of Lahore and Karachi will take place on 24 February and 9 March in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The play-offs will begin on 14 March in Karachi, while the final will take place at the same venue on 18 March.

Here is the full schedule: