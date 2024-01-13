Sri Lanka Hopeful That Suspension May End After Talks With ICC CEO

After discussions with International Cricket Council ICC CEO Geoff Allardice on Friday, the Sri Lanka Cricket board breathed a sigh of relief at the possibility of returning to International Cricket.

Geoff Allardice had constructive talks with Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sports Minister Harin Fernando. The board is optimistic that their ICC suspension will be lifted in March.

Earlier on November 10, ICC suspended the Sri Lankan Cricket Board from ICC membership, after Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports dismissed the Sri Lanka Cricket Board and replaced it with an interim committee.

The Under-19 World Cup which was going to be held in Sri Lanka was moved to South Africa by the ICC, as they directed the Sri Lanka board to sort out their matters and prevent political intervention in the cricket board.

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Fernando wrote on X, “Had the great pleasure of meeting ICC CEO Geoff Allardyce, and had a constructive discussion and of a way forward for SLC.”

Geoff Allardice will now attend the ICC meeting in March and present the findings which will be discussed on the table. The meeting will be crucial for the future of Sri Lanka cricket and its suspension.

During this tumultuous cricketing situation, the former sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe dismissed the Sri Lankan Cricket Board with an interim committee led by World Cup winner Arjuna Ranatunga. Following this action, the decision was challenged and the matter was taken to the court of appeals where the case is still not resolved.

This was the second time an ICC official had visited Sri Lanka to analyze the cricketing crisis and political influence over the management of the Sri Lanka Cricket Board.