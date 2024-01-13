South Africa U19 Captain Removed Over Pro-Israel Remark

Cricket South Africa (CSA) made a major change just a week before the start of their home U19 Cricket World Cup removing David Teeger from the captain position. This decision follows Teeger’s public expression of support for Israel.

CSA is also getting ready for possible protests during the tournament.

CSA said,

As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament.

🚨 JUST IN 🚨 SA U19 captain David Teeger has been relieved of his duties ahead of the U19 showpiece event set to be held in SA. A new captain will be announced in due course.#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/BtfmzCgye0 — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 12, 2024

The statement added,

We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors.

The statement also emphasized that CSA has a key responsibility to protect everyone involved in the World Cup, including players and fans. They must heed the advice of safety experts.

Given the situation, CSA has concluded that David should step down as captain for the tournament. The decision was made considering the welfare of all players, the South African Under-19 team, and David himself.

Although Teeger won’t continue in his position, he will remain a team player. At the ABSA Jewish Achiever Awards on October 22, Teeger received the Rising Star award. The South African Jewish report quoted his speech where he dedicated his award to Israel and its soldiers, calling them the “true rising stars.”

Before the New Year’s Test cricket match between South Africa and India in Cape Town, pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside Newlands, reportedly challenging Teeger’s selection due to his comments.