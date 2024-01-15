David Beckham’s Picture of Barcelona Stars Goes Viral on Social Media

Legendary footballer David Beckham rekindled the golden days as he shared the iconic picture of the Barcelona quartet, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, during their training session with Inter Miami.

The Barcelona quartet was sitting on the bench in their training attire and was smiling throughout the Inter Miami training session.

ALSO READ Former Aston Villa Footballer Lashes Out at Piers Morgan Over Israel-Gaza Conflict

Inter Miami owner, was drooling over the fact that the four Barcelona legends who won the treble in 2014-15 were now a part of his Major League Soccer club.

He captioned the post with “I Mean” while sharing the iconic reunion in his Instagram post.

Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, became the latest addition to the squad after he signed a one-year contract with Inter Miami last month, whereas Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Lionel Messi joined the squad last year in July.

The dynamic duo of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi spent six seasons at Barcelona together where they won 13 major trophies, including four La Liga titles and a Champions League