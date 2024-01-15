Gold Price in Pakistan Increases for Fourth Straight Day

The price of gold in Pakistan rose for the fourth straight day on Monday to settle at Rs. 217,900 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 450 per tola to Rs. 217,900 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 386 to Rs. 186,814.

The price of the precious metal fell by Rs. 550 per tola during the last week. Gold began the previous week with a decline of Rs. 1,900 per tola on Monday, however, the price recovered towards the end of the week and cut the early week decline.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,055.30 per ounce as of 0830 GMT, while the US gold futures increased 0.4 percent to $2,059.20.